SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City transient has been sentenced to five years in prison for trying to cash stolen checks.
Christian Luhr, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree theft.
Luhr attempted to cash a stolen check in the amount of $2,480.15 at Kingsley State Bank on Jan. 28. Luhr had altered the check to show himself as the payee.
A day later, Luhr went to Central Bank and cashed a $4,200 check from Cloverleaf Cold Storage that had been issued to a Cloverleaf employee. Luhr had again altered the check to show himself as the payee.
As part of a plea agreement, three counts of forgery were dismissed. District Judge Zachary Hindman ordered Luhr to pay restitution to the banks.