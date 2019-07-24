SIOUX CITY -- A man suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by ambulance early Wednesday morning.
This came after police were called to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Virginia Street at approximately 12:31 a.m.
The condition of the victim is not known, and the investigation is continuing.
