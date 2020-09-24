 Skip to main content
Man sought after escape from Sioux City work release facility
Man sought after escape from Sioux City work release facility

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Corrections on Thursday reported that a man has escaped from a work release facility in Sioux City. 

Duran Abad Medina

Duran Abad Medina, convicted of habitual offender (property) and other crimes in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required on Wednesday. 

Medina is a 31-year-old Native American male, 5 feet, 9 inches in height and weighing 211 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Aug. 24. 

Anyone with information on Medina's whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement. 

