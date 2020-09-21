 Skip to main content
Man sought by Fugitive Task Force arrested Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- A man sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force has been arrested and jailed on a pending federal drug charge.

Derek Wilkens

Wilkens

Derek Wilkens, 35, was arrested early Sunday morning. Sioux City Police officers arrested him after he was identified during routine patrol operations on Sioux City’s west side, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

