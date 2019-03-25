SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Brindar Jangir, 36. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weights 200 pounds.
Jangir is wanted by the Otoe County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Office for two counts of homicide. Jangir also has a warrant issued in Lancaster County, Nebraska, for possession of a stolen firearm.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email SiouxlandsMostWanted@usdoj.gov.