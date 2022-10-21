Man sues Dickinson County deputy for false arrest

SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights.

Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he was detained and cited for public intoxication, a charge that was later dismissed. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, also names Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Baloun and Dickinson County as defendants.

Syverson stopped and questioned Wolterman after responding to a call about a fight in an Arnolds Park street in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2020. Wolterman said in the lawsuit he attempted to walk home after speaking with Syverson, but was handcuffed and told to sit on the curb until speaking with an Arnolds Park police officer, who said he smelled alcohol on Wolterman.

Syverson and the officer arrested Wolterman for public intoxication, and he was transported to the Dickinson County Jail, where he took a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol content at 0.016%. He was charged with public intoxication, and a complaint filed in the case said he had appeared intoxicated and was hindering the officers' investigation. Wolterman pleaded not guilty, and eight months later, the charge was dismissed in a plea agreement in which he agreed to pay $60 in court costs in exchange for the dismissal.

Wolterman said the arrest violated his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution to be free from unlawful arrest. He claims in the lawsuit that given the situation to which Syverson responded, "... no reasonable officer could believe probable cause existed to arrest (Wolterman)."

The arrest also violated the Iowa Constitution's guaranteed protection against unlawful arrest, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit charges Baloun and the county with negligent supervision, saying they failed to adequately supervise and train Syverson to recognize when probable cause exists to make an arrest for public intoxication.

As a result of his arrest, Wolterman said he suffered humiliation, public ridicule and emotional distress. He is seeking a judgment awarding him punitive damages and damages for pain and suffering and deprivation of his constitutional rights.