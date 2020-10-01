Man sues Woodbury County deputy for unlawful search

SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man who spent three months in jail before his drug possession case was dismissed has sued a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy over an unlawful vehicle search that led to his arrest.

Ryan McMurtrey said in a federal lawsuit that Deputy Kyle Cleveringa violated his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure during an Oct. 2, 2018, traffic stop in which a backpack later discovered to contain methamphetamine and marijuana was seized.

McMurtrey is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

"The conduct of Cleveringa was willful, wanton and made in reckless disregard of (McMurtrey's) rights," according to the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

According to the lawsuit, Cleveringa stopped McMurtrey and his female passenger at 330th Street and Cass Avenue near Sloan, Iowa, because McMurtrey's car did not have a front license plate. Cleveringa said he smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and asked Cleveringa to accompany him to his patrol car. Inside the car, Cleveringa detected no odor of alcohol or signs of impairment, and issued McMurtrey a citation for the license plate.