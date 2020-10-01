Man sues Woodbury County deputy for unlawful search

SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man who spent three months in jail before his drug possession case was dismissed has sued a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy over an unlawful vehicle search that led to his arrest.
Ryan McMurtrey said in a federal lawsuit that Deputy Kyle Cleveringa violated his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure during an Oct. 2, 2018, traffic stop in which a backpack later discovered to contain methamphetamine and marijuana was seized.
McMurtrey is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
"The conduct of Cleveringa was willful, wanton and made in reckless disregard of (McMurtrey's) rights," according to the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
According to the lawsuit, Cleveringa stopped McMurtrey and his female passenger at 330th Street and Cass Avenue near Sloan, Iowa, because McMurtrey's car did not have a front license plate. Cleveringa said he smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and asked Cleveringa to accompany him to his patrol car. Inside the car, Cleveringa detected no odor of alcohol or signs of impairment, and issued McMurtrey a citation for the license plate.
Cleveringa then asked McMurtrey if he could search the car for any open alcohol containers, and McMurtrey gave his consent. Cleveringa searched backseat pouches, inside other containers and backpacks in the vehicle and found a backpack that had a lock on it. McMurtrey declined to give him permission to search it, so Cleveringa seized it in order to obtain a search warrant. McMurtrey and his passenger were allowed to leave, the lawsuit said.
After the search warrant was obtained, the drugs were found inside the backpack, and an arrest warrant was issued for McMurtrey, who was arrested on Dec. 17, 2018.
McMurtrey was unable to bond out of the Woodbury County Jail and remained in custody. His attorney filed a motion to suppress the evidence collected from the backpack.
In his decision granting the suppression, District Judge Jeffrey Poulson ruled the search was illegal because Cleveringa went beyond the limited consent to search for open containers and did not have authority to search the backpack. The Woodbury County Attorney's Office dropped the charges the following day, and McMurtrey was released from jail nearly three months after his arrest.
McMurtrey, who currently faces misdemeanor drug possession charges after an August traffic stop in Sioux City, has requested a jury trial.
