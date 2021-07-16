Man to use 'stand your ground' defense in fatal Luton shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Whiting, Iowa, man charged in the fatal shooting of another man on Memorial Day plans to use Iowa's "stand your ground" law as a defense.
Marvin Hildreth Jr.'s attorney, F. Montgomery Brown, filed notice Thursday that he will argue justification/self-defense/defense of a third person in accordance with the law.
Hildreth, 21, has pleaded not guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the May 31 shooting death of Russell Mohr, 40, of Mapleton, Iowa, at a home at 1932 250th St. in Luton. Hildreth's trial is scheduled for Aug. 31 in Woodbury County District Court.
Passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2017 and contained in Chapter 704 of the Iowa Code, the stand your ground law allows the justifiable use of deadly force by a person to avoid injury or risk to one's life or safety or the life or safety of another person. The law says force is justifiable against someone unlawfully and forcefully entering a dwelling, business or place of employment or vehicle or unlawfully removing another person against his or her will from those spaces.
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said he had not yet reviewed the defense filing and could not comment on it. He said he was not aware of the stand your ground defense being used before in Woodbury County.
Brown, whose office is in West Des Moines, also gave notice that the defense would rely on the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment in defense of any alleged violations of Hildreth's right to carry a weapon.
According to court documents, Hildreth told Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies he went to the home to help with a disturbance. He's accused of shooting Mohr several times and shooting a woman, whom authorities have yet to name, in the hip before driving away.
The female victim told investigators that a man she did not know had driven up to the house, had words with Mohr, then fired several shots before driving away without saying anything. The woman, whose injuries were non-life-threatening, described the car that the shooter was driving, court documents said.
Hildreth was spotted driving a car matching the description given by the victim about half an hour later near Sloan, Iowa. He was stopped and taken into custody without incident. A gun was found in the back seat of the car.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Hildreth would face a 50-year prison sentence. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $505,000 bond.
Hildreth faces charges in Monona County in connection with a June 2020 incident in Onawa in which he is accused of firing a shot in the air during an assault. The trial in that case is scheduled for September.