SIOUX CITY -- Police said a Sioux City man with wounds from a shooting walked into a city hospital Friday.
A Sioux City Police Department release said they were contacted that a man walked into Mercy Medical Center-Sioux City just before 3 p.m.
Brody Cobbs, 23, of Sioux City, was treated for a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.
The release said Cobbs reported an unknown man shot him after a confrontation, while he sat in a car in the area of West Second and Leonard streets.
A description of the suspect was not released, and officers are attempting to locate witnesses in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call the police department at 712-279-6440 or Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS.