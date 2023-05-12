SIOUX CITY — A man wanted in connection with the killing of a woman in Dakota Dunes was found in Mexico Friday evening.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, was arrested in Mexico Friday evening and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service in Laredo, Texas, according to a U.S. Marshals news release.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales will remain in custody in Texas pending his extradition to South Dakota, according to the news release.

Jordan Beardshear was found dead in her apartment at The Wellington at the Dunes apartment complex on April 26. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has determined her death to be a result of a homicide. A young child was found safe by law enforcement.

Union County issued an arrest warrant for Castellanos-Rosales on charges of first and second-degree murder.

Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing Beardshear on or about April 25. The two have a child together and were in a "significant romantic relationship" during the past 12 months, according to a criminal complaint filed in Union County Circuit Court.

The affidavit of probable cause states that cellular phone evidence shows that Castellanos-Rosales was near Beardshear's residence and also near the same location as her phone around 8:30 and 9 p.m. on April 25. The document also noted that witnesses placed Beardshear at her apartment complex around 8:30 p.m. on that date.

A search warrant executed at Castellanos-Rosales' residence identified clothing suspected of containing blood, according to the affidavit.

"Beardshear sustained significant injuries including stab wounds, defensive slashing wounds, and significant trauma to her neck/throat area," the affidavit states.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Mexican authorities, the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation were involved in the operation.