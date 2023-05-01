NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with the killing of a woman in Dakota Dunes last week.

Jordan Beardshear was found dead in her apartment at The Wellington at the Dunes apartment complex on April 26. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has determined her death to be a result of a homicide. A young child was found safe by law enforcement.

Union County has issued an arrest warrant for Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, on charges of first and second-degree murder, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Task Force. Castellanos-Rosales is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211, email siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov, or contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 605-356-2679.

"We are seeking the public's help in finding this individual," South Dakota Attorney General Jackley said in a statement released Monday afternoon. "Please do not approach this individual who is considered dangerous. We request you contact law enforcement immediately with any helpful information."

Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing Beardshear on or about April 25. The two have a child together and were in a "significant romantic relationship" during the past 12 months, according to a criminal complaint filed in Union County Circuit Court.

The affidavit of probable cause states that cellular phone evidence shows that Castellanos-Rosales was near Beardshear's residence and also near the same location as her phone around 8:30 and 9 p.m. on April 25. The document also noted that witnesses placed Beardshear at her apartment complex around 8:30 p.m. on that date.

A search warrant executed at Castellanos-Rosales' residence identified clothing suspected of containing blood, according to the affidavit.

"Beardshear sustained significant injuries including stab wounds, defensive slashing wounds, and significant trauma to her neck/throat area," the affidavit states.