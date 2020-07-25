Man wanted in connection with Norfolk shooting arrested in Sioux City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with a homicide in Norfolk, Nebraska, was arrested in the Morningside neighborhood Friday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Sioux City Police Department, along with personnel from the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Iowa State Patrol and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, were notified that a suspect wanted in connection with the Norfolk shooting was at an apartment complex at the 2600 block of S. Rustin Street in Sioux City.

Officers executed a search warrant and arrested 28-year-old Deshawn Gleaton of Norfolk without incident, according to a press release from the police department.

Gleaton was wanted in connection with the Friday morning shooting of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen of Norfolk, who subsequently died.

He had been out of prison on bond on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing at the time of the shooting. Christiansen was the victim in those cases.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.