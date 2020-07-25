You are the owner of this article.
Man wanted in connection with Norfolk shooting arrested in Sioux City
Man wanted in connection with Norfolk shooting arrested in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with a homicide in Norfolk, Nebraska, was arrested in the Morningside neighborhood Friday night. 

Deshawn Gleaton

Gleaton

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Sioux City Police Department, along with personnel from the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Iowa State Patrol and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, were notified that a suspect wanted in connection with the Norfolk shooting was at an apartment complex at the 2600 block of S. Rustin Street in Sioux City. 

Officers executed a search warrant and arrested 28-year-old Deshawn Gleaton of Norfolk without incident, according to a press release from the police department. 

Gleaton was wanted in connection with the Friday morning shooting of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen of Norfolk, who subsequently died. 

He had been out of prison on bond on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing at the time of the shooting. Christiansen was the victim in those cases. 

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 

