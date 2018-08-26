EMERSON, Neb. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a wanted South Sioux City man who is considered armed and dangerous.
According to a press release from the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 35 and Perry Avenue at around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, where a male and a female were jumping into the roadway.
The male, 40-year-old Jose Salud Ibarra of South Sioux City, was reportedly wearing a green safety jacket and had his face painted red.
An hour after deputies arrived, they located a 12-year-old female. The female was returned to family.
Authorities determined that Ibarra had abducted and assaulted his family with a firearm.
The family was traveling west on Highway 35 near Perry Avenue and went off the road due to weather, and the vehicle became stuck. Ibarra and his daughter went for help, when they were reported on the road.
Meanwhile, the family was able to free the vehicle and drive back to South Sioux City to seek help. Ibarra walked into a cornfield to the north with his daughter, who later escaped and came back to the highway, where she was located by deputies.
It was determined that Ibarra was last seen in the cornfield. Dakota County deputies, Dakota County SRT, South Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Emerson Police Department, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, and a Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation Officer all assisted in the search for him. The Nebraska State Patrol provided a helicopter and two K9 units to assist in the search.
Ibarra was not located and his whereabouts are unknown. He is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is advised not to approach him, but to call 911 or the Dakota County Sheriff's Office at 402-494-7555.
Ibarra is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male, about 6 feet 2 inches in height and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a safety green coat, gray pants, black socks and his face painted fluorescent orange, but appearing red in color.