 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wanted in Sioux City shooting now in custody
View Comments
alert

Man wanted in Sioux City shooting now in custody

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man wanted in connection with a west side shooting is now in police custody.

Cristian Morelos

Morelos

According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, Cristian A. Morelos, 22, turned himself into the Woodbury Count Sheriff's Office Thursday morning and was booked into the jail on warrants that include first-degree burglary, willful injury and domestic assault.

The charges stem from a Nov. 1 incident in which Morelos allegedly entered an apartment in the 800 block of Main St. armed with a gun, and shot a man who was visiting the home. Police say Morelos had been in a relationship with a female who lived at the apartment. 

The victim fled the residence and was located a short distance away. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News