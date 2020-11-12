Man wanted in Sioux City shooting now in custody

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man wanted in connection with a west side shooting is now in police custody.

According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, Cristian A. Morelos, 22, turned himself into the Woodbury Count Sheriff's Office Thursday morning and was booked into the jail on warrants that include first-degree burglary, willful injury and domestic assault.

The charges stem from a Nov. 1 incident in which Morelos allegedly entered an apartment in the 800 block of Main St. armed with a gun, and shot a man who was visiting the home. Police say Morelos had been in a relationship with a female who lived at the apartment.

The victim fled the residence and was located a short distance away. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

