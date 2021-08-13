Man who failed to report to work release sought

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities are searching for a man who failed to report for work release in Sioux City on Thursday.
Harley Merrick, 27, was convicted in 2019 in Woodbury County District Court of assault while participating in a felony and first-degree theft.
Merrick was admitted to the facility on July 15. He is a Native American who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information about Merrick's whereabouts should contact police.
