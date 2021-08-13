 Skip to main content
Man who filed to report to work release sought
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities are searching for a man who failed to report for work release in Sioux City on Thursday.

Harley Merrick

Merrick

Harley Merrick, 27, was convicted in 2019 in Woodbury County District Court of assault while participating in a felony and first-degree theft.

Merrick was admitted to the facility on July 15. He is a Native American who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Merrick's whereabouts should contact police.

