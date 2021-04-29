Man who had gun near Leeds Elementary sentenced to prison

SIOUX CITY -- A South Dakota man found in possession of a stolen handgun near a Sioux City elementary school has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Timothy Ellenson, 28, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, tampering with records and two counts of third-degree burglary.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of carrying a weapon on school grounds, falsifying public documents and two counts of third-degree burglary were dismissed.

Ellenson was arrested March 23 after he was found sleeping near a Leeds Elementary School door and asked by school staff to leave.

Police located Ellenson nearby and found him in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, which was believed to have been stolen from a pickup truck parked in the 2900 block of Chambers Street.

Ellenson also was charged with breaking into vehicles at 2300 Indian Hills Drive and at 29th and Virginia streets and stealing items from them.

Ellenson had no identification with him when he was arrested and told police his name was Kevin Bice.

