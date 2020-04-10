Man who rammed Sioux City police car gets 20 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man who was fired upon by a Sioux City police officer after he struck the officer's vehicle was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.
District Judge Steven Andreasen said the severity of Douglas St. Cyr's crimes, plus his criminal history, warranted a prison sentence. Public defender Billy Oyadare had requested probation so that St. Cyr could undergo drug addiction treatment in the community.
"I do have questions and concerns about whether or not you are ready to address these issues that are already there," Andreasen said to St. Cyr in a hearing conducted via video and audio to reduce the risk of exposing attorneys, St. Cyr and court personnel to the coronavirus.
St. Cyr said he accepted responsibility for his drug addiction and hoped that he could be placed on probation so he could undergo treatment and return to school to get a degree.
"I'm asking the court for another chance to do what's right," St. Cyr said.
He must serve at least three years in prison before he's eligible for parole. He's spent more than eight months in custody since his arrest.
Andreasen ruled St. Cyr guilty last month of assault on a peace officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser and failure to appear. St. Cyr, 30, also was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and driving while his license was barred in a separate case. Andreasen presided over St. Cyr's one-day trial in November in Woodbury County District Court.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by St. Cyr, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, on July 31 in the 2800 block of Iowa Street and had boxed in his vehicle when St. Cyr struck the undercover officer's car. The officer fired a shot into the vehicle that St. Cyr was driving, striking a seat. St. Cyr fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short time later.
The officer was treated and released for his injuries.
St. Cyr was wanted for failing to appear for a court hearing in connection with his drug possession case. He also was wanted on two counts of contempt of court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.