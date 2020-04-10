Man who rammed Sioux City police car gets 20 years prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man who was fired upon by a Sioux City police officer after he struck the officer's vehicle was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.

District Judge Steven Andreasen said the severity of Douglas St. Cyr's crimes, plus his criminal history, warranted a prison sentence. Public defender Billy Oyadare had requested probation so that St. Cyr could undergo drug addiction treatment in the community.

"I do have questions and concerns about whether or not you are ready to address these issues that are already there," Andreasen said to St. Cyr in a hearing conducted via video and audio to reduce the risk of exposing attorneys, St. Cyr and court personnel to the coronavirus.

St. Cyr said he accepted responsibility for his drug addiction and hoped that he could be placed on probation so he could undergo treatment and return to school to get a degree.

"I'm asking the court for another chance to do what's right," St. Cyr said.