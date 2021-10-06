Man who shot arrows at Sioux City police gets 20 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for shooting arrows at police during a standoff.

Mitchell Smith, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of attempted murder was dismissed.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary ordered the sentences for each count to run consecutively, or one after another, for the 20-year term.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Rustin Street on Dec. 1 for a disturbance in which Smith reportedly had threatened a neighbor's wife.

After a brief encounter with Smith, two officers were in the street preparing to leave when Smith walked around his house with a bow and arrow and fired an arrow over the head of one of the officers. The two drove about a block away and pulled over when Smith fired a second arrow, which hit the roof of a house near them.

Other officers were dispatched to the scene and attempted to make contact with Smith, who fired a third arrow that struck the roof of a house. An hour later, he shot a fourth arrow, which fell in the street.

Police eventually took custody of Smith after subduing him with nonlethal munitions and chemical agents and transported him to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for medical treatment and evaluation.

