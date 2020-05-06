Man who shot at trooper in Sioux City sentenced to 25 years

-
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who shot at an Iowa state trooper during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.
Anthony Walls, 27, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of assault while participating in a felony.
As part of a plea agreement, a charge of attempted murder was dismissed.
The trooper stopped a vehicle in which Walls was the passenger for a traffic violation on Dec. 26 near the city's water treatment plant in the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard. During the stop, the trooper discovered that Walls had an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman issued in Douglas County, Nebraska.
Walls resisted the trooper as he tried to arrest him. Walls was tasered after a struggle, but recovered and fled on foot, pursued by the trooper.
During the pursuit, Walls pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the trooper, who did not return fire, authorities said. The trooper was not struck.
Walls was apprehended about 20 minutes later in the 3000 block of Lincoln Way near South Ravine Park.
The driver of the car in which Walls was riding was not arrested.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
