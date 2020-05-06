Man who shot at trooper in Sioux City sentenced to 25 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who shot at an Iowa state trooper during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.

Anthony Walls, 27, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of assault while participating in a felony.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of attempted murder was dismissed.

The trooper stopped a vehicle in which Walls was the passenger for a traffic violation on Dec. 26 near the city's water treatment plant in the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard. During the stop, the trooper discovered that Walls had an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman issued in Douglas County, Nebraska.