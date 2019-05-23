SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of threatening to cut off his stepfather's head was placed on probation Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.
Senior Judge John Ackerman suspended a two-year prison sentence and placed Michael Van Laningham, 35, on two years probation.
Van Laningham was accused of used a log splitter in an attempt to break in the back door of his stepfather's home in the 1000 block of Dubuque Street on Feb. 14. While doing so, Van Laningham was telling the two occupants of the home that he was going to "cut off his dad's head." Van Laningham was initially charged with attempted first-degree burglary, but prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge to aggravated assault.
A separate case in which Van Laningham was charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug was dismissed after he provided proof of prescriptions for drugs police found during a search of his residence on Feb. 15.