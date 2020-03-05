Man who threw water on Steve King placed on probation

Statler said Gibbins' actions were out of character, and he hinted that mental health conditions were a contributing factor. Gibbins' father had been killed in a car accident, and Gibbins was in Iowa for the funeral when he approached King. Gibbins also had no previous criminal history.

"This was an aberration," Statler said, adding that Gibbins was a target of death threats and other acts of violence on social media websites after the incident.

"He will carry this with him for a long time," Statler said.

Gibbins spoke briefly to Strand before he was sentenced, saying that throwing water on King was "a rare and unique decision" he made.

"I spent a lot of time considering what my actions mean to me and the public," he said.

Strand said he believed Gibbins' actions were out of character, given his lack of criminal history, yet reaching a sentencing decision was not easy.

"I have given this a lot of thought," Strand said, adding that the U.S. Attorney's recommendation of probation made a difference. "It is reprehensible. I have no tolerance for political violence or any kind of violence.

"This is a very unique case."

Gibbins declined to comment after the hearing. Statler said Gibbins would like to send an apology to King, but had not yet done so because a protection order prohibits him from contacting King. With the case now concluded, Statler said, he would contact the U.S. Attorney's Office to see how Gibbins could apologize to King while not violating the conditions of the order.

