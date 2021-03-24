Man with gun arrested near Leeds Elementary School

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

SIOUX CITY -- A South Dakota man in possession of a stolen handgun was arrested Tuesday near a Sioux City elementary school.

Staff at Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., found Kevin Bice sleeping near a school door at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday. According to court documents, after being asked to leave, Bice attempted to get into a staff member's vehicle before walking away, prompting a call to police.

Officers found Bice two blocks away with a loaded 9mm handgun in his sweatshirt pocket. Police believe Bice stole the handgun, a pair of binoculars and other items late Monday or early Tuesday from a pickup truck parked in the 2900 block of Chambers Street.

Bice also is suspected of breaking into vehicles at 2300 Indian Hills Drive and at 29th and Virginia streets on Monday night or Tuesday morning. Police found him in possession of items that were reported missing from the two vehicles, court documents said.

Bice, 28, who is referred in court documents as a transient from Sioux Falls or Aberdeen, South Dakota, was arrested on charges of carrying a weapon on school grounds, third-degree theft, attempted third-degree burglary and three counts of third-degree burglary.

