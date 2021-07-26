Man withdraws request to change lawyers in Sioux City murder case

Hindman has said he can not consider Bauer's motion to withdraw his plea because Bauer is currently represented by an attorney, and Iowa law prohibits the court from considering a pro se motion from a defendant who is represented by counsel. The law does permit him to hear the pro se motion for a new attorney.

During his plea hearing, Bauer admitted to aiding and abetting in the shooting at 2636 Walker St., where Kritis was among 20-25 people gathered for a New Year's Eve party. Three others were injured when Bauer and at least one other person fired shots into the house.