Man withdraws request to change lawyers in Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting at a Morningside home has changed his mind about seeking a new attorney.
Anthony Bauer withdrew his request Thursday, saying in a handwritten motion he filed himself that after thinking about it, he decided it was in his best interest to continue with his attorney, Matthew Metzgar.
Bauer, 18, pleaded guilty in June in Woodbury County District Court to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and three charges of reckless use of a firearm in connection with the Jan. 1 shooting death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis.
Earlier this month, Bauer filed a motion telling District Judge Zachary Hindman he wanted to withdraw his plea, saying that Metzgar had pressured him into pleading guilty. He also asked that Metzgar be replaced.
Hindman said in an order that any pending motions will be addressed Friday at Bauer's sentencing hearing.
According to terms of a plea agreement, Bauer will be sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve 35 years before he's eligible for parole. Bauer had been charged with first-degree murder and would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole had he been found guilty at trial.
Hindman has said he can not consider Bauer's motion to withdraw his plea because Bauer is currently represented by an attorney, and Iowa law prohibits the court from considering a pro se motion from a defendant who is represented by counsel. The law does permit him to hear the pro se motion for a new attorney.
During his plea hearing, Bauer admitted to aiding and abetting in the shooting at 2636 Walker St., where Kritis was among 20-25 people gathered for a New Year's Eve party. Three others were injured when Bauer and at least one other person fired shots into the house.
Christopher Morales, 20, of Sioux City, has also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm and, in accordance with his plea agreement, was sentenced on June 30 to 55 years in prison for firing the shots that killed Kritis and injured the other three partygoers. His brother, Carlos Morales, 18, also of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm and is scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 24.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three to and from the house and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.