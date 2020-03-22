Man, woman arrested following Jones Street burglary

SIOUX CITY -- A man and a woman were arrested Sunday morning after they allegedly burglarized a Jones Street residence.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 8:46 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers responded to a home invasion at the 1200 block of Jones Street.

The victim told officers that a female and two male parties had entered the residence, and he was struck on the head with a shotgun. Several items were stolen.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle was stopped later and several individuals were detained and interviewed.

Two residents of Walthill, Nebraska, were arrested: 28-year-old Joshua James Walker and 29-year-old Tareah Joy Grant. Both face charges of first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony and were booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0