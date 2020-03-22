Man, woman arrested following Jones Street burglary

SIOUX CITY -- A man and a woman were arrested Sunday morning after they allegedly burglarized a Jones Street residence.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 8:46 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers responded to a home invasion at the 1200 block of Jones Street.
The victim told officers that a female and two male parties had entered the residence, and he was struck on the head with a shotgun. Several items were stolen.
A vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle was stopped later and several individuals were detained and interviewed.
Two residents of Walthill, Nebraska, were arrested: 28-year-old Joshua James Walker and 29-year-old Tareah Joy Grant. Both face charges of first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony and were booked into the Woodbury County Jail.