Man, woman arrested following Jones Street burglary
View Comments

Man, woman arrested following Jones Street burglary

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man and a woman were arrested Sunday morning after they allegedly burglarized a Jones Street residence. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 8:46 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers responded to a home invasion at the 1200 block of Jones Street.

The victim told officers that a female and two male parties had entered the residence, and he was struck on the head with a shotgun. Several items were stolen. 

A vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle was stopped later and several individuals were detained and interviewed. 

Download PDF Tarea Joy Grant
Download PDF Joshua James Walker

Two residents of Walthill, Nebraska, were arrested: 28-year-old Joshua James Walker and 29-year-old Tareah Joy Grant. Both face charges of first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony and were booked into the Woodbury County Jail. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News