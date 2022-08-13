Man wounded by knife early Saturday in Davenport, alleged assailant tasered

A Davenport man cut a person with a knife early Saturday, threatened others with it, then was tasered by police after refusing to comply with their commands, according to Scott County authorities.

Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and interference with official acts, according to Scott County court records.

The charges stem from events authorities allege happened around 1:48 a.m. at Armored Gardens, 315 Pershing Ave., Davenport, court records state. Wilmington deliberately armed himself with a knife and swung it at people outside the business while threatening them.

Wilmington allegedly cut one person on the shoulder when that person tried to intervene, leaving a large cut, court records state. The wounded person was also cut on one of his fingers during the struggle and required stitches.

Wilmington also slashed another person’s shirt, cutting it, according to court records.

At one point, one of the people being threatened went back into Armored Gardens and closed the door to keep Wilmington from getting back inside, court records state. Wilmington, armed with the knife, tried to open the door.

Once officers arrived, they twice ordered Wilmington to drop the knife and stop before he did so, court records state. When they told him to get on the ground, he refused and continued to refuse other commands until at least one officer used a taser on him.

Wilmington was still in the Scott County Jail as of Saturday evening, according to the jail website. His bond is $20,000.

His first appearance was later Saturday, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23, court records state.