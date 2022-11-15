Manager, mom seek non-divisive uses for 'Success Kid' meme

SIOUX CITY — When fielding licensing requests for use of the popular "Success Kid" meme and her son's photo, Laney Griner and her manager stick to fun, non-controversial uses.

No beer ads. No marijuana. And definitely not something as potentially divisive as politics.

Using the image in the Success Kid meme to endorse a political candidate could anger some people, damage the meme's brand and limit future licensing possibilities, said Ben Clark, who manages the meme's use and negotiates licensing contracts for Laney Griner.

"It's all about fun and celebrating the small successes in life," Clark said, defining the meme's brand. "Politics is one of the areas we stay away from."

Laney Griner said she limits use of the photo, featuring her then-11-month-old son, Sam, to what she called uplifting, fun or family-friendly messages.

"I want to try to control what I can," Griner testified Tuesday, the second day of trial in her federal copyright infringement lawsuit against former U.S. Rep. Steve King and his King for Congress re-election committee.

The Success Kid meme appeared in a fundraising ad on King’s Facebook and campaign pages in January 2020, when King, a Republican from Kiron, was in the midst of an unsuccessful run for re-election in Iowa’s Fourth District. Griner says the photo was used without her permission, and Sam is also suing King and the campaign for invasion of privacy.

The photo, taken in 2007 at the beach near the Griners' home in Jacksonville, Florida, and showing the toddler raising a fistful of sand to his face, began popping up in social media about a year after Griner posted it to her personal page on Flickr, an online photo hosting site, and she didn't like how it was being used. Before copyrighting it in 2012, she licensed it with Getty Images for use as a stock photo, thinking that would give her greater control over its use.

Since its copyright, Griner said, she has been able to control what types of ads and merchandise it becomes associated with and stop other unauthorized uses.

"I love the association of goodwill and kindness that's associated with it, and I want to keep that up," she said, testifying in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

More than 20 licensing contracts for use of the image paying as much as $15,000 have been entered into evidence. They include a quick shot of the meme in a Coca-Cola commercial shown during the Super Bowl and another ad for Honey Bunches of Oats breakfast cereal.

A couple others drew the attention of King's attorney, Michael Blankenship. During cross-examination, Griner admitted to him more than once she didn't remember seeing how a company ultimately used the photo and couldn't say if the uses were the family-friendly type she prefers.

"We've had several contracts over the years, and I have memory problems," she said. "They usually send me an example of what they want to do."

In 2017, CBS contracted to use the meme in a TV show and posted it with what Griner said she believed to be an explicit reference to the male anatomy. Nonetheless, she had given her approval.

Clark said he approved of the use in the adult-themed episode, aired late at night, in which the meme was one of others used in the plot to show that a woman wanted to hook up with a man.

"It has to be a fit for the brand. It has to be fun," Clark, of San Clemente, California, said of how he determines which licensing requests he pursues and discusses with Griner.

On Jan. 27, 2020, the Success Kid meme appeared in an ad posted on WinRed.com, a website that raises money online for Republican candidates and organizations. The ad then simultaneously was posted to King's Facebook page and his campaign's website.

Jeff King, Steve King's son who was his campaign manager, said the ad was created and posted by an independent contractor, but he didn't believe King for Congress had license to use the image. After receiving a cease and desist letter from Griner's attorney, Jeff King said he contacted the independent contractor, who removed the Success Kid photos. King's campaign received $28.92 in revenues from WinRed for Jan. 27. Jeff King said he didn't know what percentage of the total would have come from people who saw the Success Kid meme.

In the cease and desist letter sent to King, Griner's attorney sought a monetary settlement for the photo's unauthorized use. Neither King nor his campaign has never paid for its use, Sam Griner testified.

Now 16, Griner said he first became aware of his status as the Success Kid when he was age 6 or 7.

"It made me happy. It made me feel good. It projected a positive influence on people," he said.

Griner said he didn't give King or his campaign permission to use the photo, but his mother oversees its licensing and usage, he said, only consulting with him more recently as he's gotten older. He was not aware of the lawsuit against King, he said, until his parents told him about it after it was filed.

"Did your mother ever ask you if you wanted to sue Steve King?" Blankenship asked him.

"No," Sam Griner said.

According to the lawsuit, the Griners are seeking at least $75,000 in damages from King.