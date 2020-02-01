Mapleton, Iowa shooting under investigation

MAPLETON, Iowa -- Several state and local agencies are investigating a Friday night shooting in Mapleton.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, the Monona County Sheriff's Office took a call in reference to a shooting in Mapleton.

Emergency responders found a male dead at the scene. The victim and witnesses are minors, and their names have been withheld.

There is no danger to the public in connection with the shooting, according to the press release.

The Mapleton Police Department, Monona County Sheriff's Department, Monona County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

