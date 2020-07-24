Mapleton man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill wife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Mapelton, Iowa, man who had a homemade bomb in his car has pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill his wife in downtown Sioux City.

Christopher Moyle, 41, entered his plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of explosive permit violation, possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices, domestic abuse assault and first-degree harassment.

Moyle is accused of texting his wife a picture of her car parked outside the Woodbury County Courthouse, where she was getting a protection order against him, on July 6 and threatened to shoot her. Moyle continued to send her text messages telling her it would be a blood bath in which she would be the first target if she sent police to stop him.

After police officers approached him, Moyle ran away and jumped in Perry Creek in an attempt to escape. Officers followed him into the water and took him into custody.