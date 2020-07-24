Mapleton man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill wife

SIOUX CITY -- A Mapelton, Iowa, man who had a homemade bomb in his car has pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill his wife in downtown Sioux City.
Christopher Moyle, 41, entered his plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of explosive permit violation, possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices, domestic abuse assault and first-degree harassment.
Moyle is accused of texting his wife a picture of her car parked outside the Woodbury County Courthouse, where she was getting a protection order against him, on July 6 and threatened to shoot her. Moyle continued to send her text messages telling her it would be a blood bath in which she would be the first target if she sent police to stop him.
After police officers approached him, Moyle ran away and jumped in Perry Creek in an attempt to escape. Officers followed him into the water and took him into custody.
According to court documents, officers searching Moyle's car found a severed deer head, an AR-15-style rifle containing 22 live rounds, two magazines full of ammunition and a homemade bomb containing gun powder, wooden nails, BBs and shot gun pellets.
