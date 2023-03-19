MAPLETON, Iowa -- Mapleton Mayor Brent Streck is officially serving as the city's police chief after losing half of department's staff.

After two of the town's four police officers quit, including the police chief, Streck had to take over as chief under rules set in the Iowa Code, despite having no law enforcement experience. But this is not new territory for him.

Two years ago, the town went through a similar situation. For around nine months to a year, Streck acted as the police chief and he hopes this time, they will find a solution sooner.

“We will make the best decision we can to make sure everyone has a good, safe feeling in the town,” he said. “It may not be the direction we’ve always gone or the direction we want to go but it may be the direction we need to go.”

If there are no qualified or willing individuals to take over as police chief after a resignation, Iowa Code allows the city to make a temporary appointment. Fielding phone calls, making schedules, and filing state paperwork are a few of the new responsibilities Streck now has.

"It's nothing that's overwhelming, the only thing is I can't actually go out and patrol and take care of calls, so we're down that person, that's what's really hard," he said.

Mapleton, a population of just over 1,400 people, would normally have four police officers including the chief.

The town is what Streck described as being big enough for big town problems and small enough to have less of them. Normally, town coverage is determined by looking at what the police call volumes are at certain times and ensuring there is an officer on duty.

"Definitely during school, because you have the school traffic issues, Friday nights, Saturday nights," he said. If there isn't someone actively patrolling, an officer would be on call.

After the resignations, Mapleton has one full-time officer and one part-time officer.

So far, there has been no issue covering police calls. That doesn't mean the department responds to every call, such as people complaining about their neighbor's dog barking, but they do respond to calls that require immediate police assistance, Streck said.

The two former officers submitted their resignations at the beginning of March and were officially off duty as of Wednesday. Streck said the two officers did not leave because of disputes or issues with the community. At this point, he could not say where they went, except to a nearby county sheriff's department.

Streck said the city is now starting conversations with Monona County Sheriff's Office to fill gaps just in case until new officers are hired or a different solution is found.

When a similar scenario played out in Mapleton two years ago, Streck said the national police shortage was not as significant and after weeding out unqualified applicants, the city received applications from seven qualified individuals.

"Four showed up for testing, two passed," Streck said. Since then, he said the town has seen the trend of fewer people applying for police jobs, with the most recent opening drawing just four applicants.

So far, Streck said a Facebook post has garnered four applications, but they have now widened their job posting to a few police-targeted websites. The application deadline is April 1.

"We're just hoping for more so we have more of a pool to draw from," he said. He said he doesn’t want to hire just anyone, but would rather hire someone who understands how a small community operates.

The town has an overall police budget of around $220,000 covering everything from vehicles, insurance and salaries. A starting salary for a Mapleton Police officer is around $44,000 for someone who is uncertified. It costs an additional $4,000 to $14,000 to send them to the police academy, which the city pays for.

The former chief was being paid around $57,000 and a full-time officer around $47,000, Streck said.

"In order to compete we're looking at 'do we need to increase those [salaries] if we increase them will we even get any candidates at that point' because there's more benefits ... for going union with the counties," he said.

Previously, Streck has said the town would have to increase their starting salary by about $20,000 to be competitive, not including benefits.

As a small town, Streck said Mapleton is a place where new officers can get adjusted to the job and see a variety of problems at a slower pace. He said the town has a great support structure in place for new officers.

If the town is unable to find qualified replacements, they currently have two main options, he said.

The first is a hybrid where a Mapleton police officer would work during the day and the Monona County Sheriff's Office would cover the rest of the time. Streck said Logan, Iowa is utilizing a similar system and their police chief said it works well.

"That way our own officer could deal with the city issues, the code enforcements, things like that," Streck said.

The other option is to abolish the city's police department and receive exclusively county sheriff coverage, similar to the situation in Onawa, Iowa.

No decision has been made at this point and conversations are currently halted due to the retirement of Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt, effective at the end of the month, Streck said. With no new sheriff appointed, no contract negotiations can take place.

The county plans to announce a plan regarding the sheriff's position on March 31. At that point, Mapleton will know how many applicants they received and can move forward with the planning process.

Streck said if the city decides to go with one of these options, it’s because there was no other option.

“It’s not like we can really say ‘well they’re the exact same price and both are available right now, which one do we want,’ it’s more of ‘we have to do this because of the local environment we’re in,’” he said.

Streck said he and the city have had conversations trying to develop a variety of options and those options have been presented to the Monona County Board of Supervisors. He said the current officers are also included in the various conversations.

"I'm very much a plan B, C, D, E, F, kind of person, so I want to make sure we explore every option," he said.

When this situation occurred two years ago, Streck said there were many conversations with citizens on whether or not to keep the police department, with people passionate on both sides. This time, he believes people may have become "numb to it," but he has still received input from the community.

Streck added he has been transparent with the community throughout the process so far, posting lengthy explanations on his Facebook page which are also published in the local newspaper.

There is no clear-cut timeline for when the situation will be remedied. Streck said if the county were to take over completely, that could happen around August and September.

Streck has been Mapleton's mayor since January 2020.