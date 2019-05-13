CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Marcus, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to having sexual contact with a female child.
Ryan Simons, 30, entered his written plea Monday in Cherokee County District Court to one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Marcus police in March took a report of possible sexual abuse that had occurred in prior months. A girl under age 12 reported that she had been asleep on Nov. 1, and when she woke up, Morris was using her hand to touch himself. He stopped after the girl looked at him, court documents said.
Morris was sentenced to a deferred judgment and probation in January after pleading guilty in Cherokee County to one count of lascivious acts with a child for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl while she was asleep in February 2018.