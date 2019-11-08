You are the owner of this article.
Marcus man pleads not guilty to theft of copper from windmills
Marcus man pleads not guilty to theft of copper from windmills

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Marcus, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to stealing copper from wind turbine sites around Marcus.

Andrew Bock, 35, entered his written plea Thursday in Cherokee County District Court to commission of a specified unlawful activity, first-degree criminal mischief, money laundering and second-degree theft.

According to court documents, Bock went to nine wind turbine sites on Oct. 12 or Oct. 13 and stole copper and materials valued at $7,390. He later sold the copper in Sioux City. Bock is accused of causing $11,080 in damage to the wind turbine sites.

Bock is also suspected of a series of burglaries and thefts from businesses in Marcus. He also is implicated in the theft of tools from a construction site in rural Le Mars, Iowa.

Allen Mittrucker, 36, of Sioux City, is charged in Plymouth County with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. A Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy stopped Mittrucker's car on Oct. 17 and observed tools matching the description of those stolen. According to court documents, Mittrucker admitted to committing the burglary and theft along with Bock.

