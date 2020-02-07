Marcus man sentenced to prison for stealing copper from wind turbines

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Marcus, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for stealing copper from wind turbine sites around Marcus and burglarizing several businesses.
Andrew Bock, 35, pleaded guilty in Cherokee County District Court to first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and third-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Bock was charged with stealing copper and materials valued at $7,390 from nine wind turbine sites on Oct. 12 or Oct. 13. He was accused of causing $11,080 in damage to the wind turbine sites.
Bock also committed a series of burglaries and thefts from businesses in Marcus in October.
Wiley Spencer, 23, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County to selling the copper at Compressed Steel in Sioux City in an attempt to conceal Bock's identity.