Marcus mom put on probation for child endangerment

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Marcus, Iowa, mother who encouraged her 13-year-old daughter to have a relationship with an older man has been placed on probation.

The 40-year-old woman, who the Journal is not naming in order to protect the victim's identity, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Cherokee County District Court to child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

District Associate Judge Andrew Smith suspended a two-year prison sentence and placed the woman on two years' probation. She also was fined $855.

According to court documents, the girl's mother encouraged her and her brother to befriend Rashawn Dailey, 22, of Le Mars, Iowa, in the summer of 2017. Shortly after the girl turned 13, Dailey moved into their Marcus home, where he supplied marijuana to all the residents.

The girl told authorities she had been in a sexual relationship with Dailey from the summer of 2017 until October 2020. The girl said she had told her mother she did not want to be with Dailey, but her mother would encourage her to give him another chance and to stay with him, court documents said.

Dailey was arrested in April and is scheduled to stand trial in November on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

