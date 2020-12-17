Matney named county judge in 6th District

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A former county attorney in Dakota and Cedar counties has been appointed to the bench in Northeast Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday named Edward Matney, of Hartington, a county court judge in the 6th Judicial District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Kurt Rager.

Matney, 50, has practiced law in South Sioux City since 2012 and has served as a deputy Dakota County Attorney. He was Dakota County Attorney from 1998-99 and 2004-08. He also served as Cedar County Attorney from 2001-03 and 2018-19. Matney also was an administrator and attorney with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services from 2009-12.

He has a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Iowa State University and his law degree from Baylor University.

