MAURICE, Iowa -- A Maurice man has been charged with stealing nearly $4,000 in cash and cigarettes from a convenience store.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Nelson, 45, Tuesday on charges of second-degree theft and criminal trespass.
According to court documents, Nelson entered Maurice Food and Fuel nine times from Oct. 15 to Nov. 13. He is accused of taking cash from the safe and on two occasions he took cartons of cigarettes. The total amount of the thefts was approximately $3,871.