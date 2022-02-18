 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mavericks shooting suspect pleads guilty to gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of shooting a woman outside a Sioux City gentlemen's club pleaded guilty Friday to a federal firearm charge.

Rudy Johnson, 27, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation report is completed.

Rudy Johnson mugshot

Johnson

Johnson, who has previous felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing firearms, is accused of shooting Krista Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, outside Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, on Dec. 20, 2020.

According to court documents, Johnson fired eight shots into a group of people watching a fight between his girlfriend and Kruckenberg's friend. Kruckenberg was struck six or seven times, including in her jaw, shoulder, pelvis, foot and both arms. Johnson and his girlfriend then fled.

Johnson was arrested July 16 in Indiana.

He was charged in Woodbury County District Court with willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, reckless use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. The case was dismissed after Johnson was charged in federal court.

