Mavericks shooting suspect pleads not guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of firearm

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of shooting a woman outside a Sioux City gentlemen's club pleaded not guilty Friday to a federal firearm charge.

Rudy Johnson, 27, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. His trial was scheduled for Jan. 3.

Rudy Johnson mugshot

Johnson

Johnson is accused of shooting Krista Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, outside Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, on Dec. 20.

According to court documents, Kruckenberg and her friends began arguing with another woman and her friends, and they went outside to fight. During the fight between Kruckenberg's friend and a woman who was Johnson's girlfriend, Johnson fired eight shots into the group of people watching. Kruckenberg was struck six or seven times, including in her jaw, shoulder, pelvis, foot and both arms. Johnson and his girlfriend then fled.

Johnson was arrested July 16 in Indiana.

He was charged in Woodbury County District Court with willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, reckless use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. The case was dismissed after Johnson was charged in federal court.

