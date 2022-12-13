May City man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A May City, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting an adult male.
Steven Hattig, 42, entered his written plea Monday in Osceola County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
According to court documents, authorities were called to the May City home on Nov. 3 for an alleged assault between Hattig and another person. Once authorities arrived, the victim told them Hattig had sexually assaulted him on Oct. 3 and on several other occasions, but he couldn't remember the dates.
