McCook Lake man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A McCook Lake man who illegally purchased guns that he later traded for drugs was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison.

Brandon Christiansen, 40, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Brandon Christiansen mugshot

Christiansen

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Christiansen bought 56 firearms from Feb. 6, 2013, to June 30, 2020, and lied about his drug use when buying them. He then traded the guns to drug dealers in exchange for drugs.

During a June 29, 2020, search of his home, Christiansen told authorities he was a gun collector, but no firearms were found in his possession. Purchase records confirmed that he had bought at least 23 firearms from five different stores in Sioux City and Sioux Falls. Five of them were recovered by authorities during unrelated drug investigations and a sixth was recovered in another unrelated case.

