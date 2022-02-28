Melvin man sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges

Melvin, Iowa man gets federal prison for child porn

SIOUX CITY — A Melvin, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison on child porn charges.

Johnny E. Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gutierrez possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from February 2016 though November 2019 and distributed those images to other people. During their investigation, officers recovered 51 images and 26 videos of child pornography from his computer hard drive and 38 images from his cellphone.

Gutierrez was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and will be on supervised release for five years after completing his prison sentence.

Bill to allow teens to operate dough rollers advances

DES MOINES — A House Labor subcommittee on Monday greenlighted a bill to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to operate dough rollers. That’s prohibited by Iowa law, but permitted in federal regulations.

The change was sought by Casey’s General Stores, which has about 535 stores in Iowa. It also has stores in 15 other states. Iowa and Wisconsin are the only places where 16- and 17-year-old are not permitted to operate the machines that roll balls of dough into pizza rounds, according to Tom Cope, a lobbyist for the convenience store operator.

Cope said Casey’s has had no employees injured while operating pizza rollers. The bill allows 16- and 17-year-olds to operate the rollers, but continues to prohibit them from adjusting repairing or cleaning the machines.

The only concern expressed by subcommittee members was that Senate File 2190 is another relaxation of Iowa’s child labor laws.

“We can’t solve labor shortage with child labor,” Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs, said. He didn’t sign the bill, “but I don’t believe I have a problem with this one.”

“I grew up on a farm and was running way more dangerous equipment. I still got all 10,” Rep. Dennis Bush, R-Cherokee, said, as he wiggled his fingers.

“I was running a sawmill at 14,” McConkey said.

The bill, which was unanimously approved by the Senate, now goes to the full House Labor Committee.

