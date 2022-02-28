 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melvin man sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Melvin, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison on child porn charges.

Johnny E. Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gutierrez possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from February 2016 though November 2019 and distributed those images to other people. During their investigation, officers recovered 51 images and 26 videos of child pornography from his computer hard drive and 38 images from his cellphone.

Gutierrez was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and will be on supervised release for five years after completing his prison sentence.

$1 for 13 weeks
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

On the Polish border, refugees arrive while others head to Ukraine to fight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News