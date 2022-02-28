Melvin man sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Melvin, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison on child porn charges.

Johnny E. Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gutierrez possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from February 2016 though November 2019 and distributed those images to other people. During their investigation, officers recovered 51 images and 26 videos of child pornography from his computer hard drive and 38 images from his cellphone.

Gutierrez was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and will be on supervised release for five years after completing his prison sentence.

