SIOUX CITY -- Four of five people arrested in connection with an incident in which gunshots were fired at a Sergeant Bluff house now face federal prosecution.
A complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Kelly Davis, 32, Raymond Nieman, 38, Erwin Scott, 23, and Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 20, all of Sioux City, with one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence.
No indictments have been filed, and no court hearings have been scheduled.
All four were previously charged in Woodbury County District Court with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with assault, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy and aggravated assault. Nieman faced an additional charge of carrying a dangerous weapon, and Davis was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The Woodbury County Attorney's Office has filed for dismissal of those charges because the defendants now are charged in federal court.
They had been accused of threatening to kill the residents of a Sergeant Bluff home and firing gunshots at the house.
According to court documents, the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 purchase of "bad" methamphetamine. Five people are accused of driving to a house in the 1500 block of Harrington Loop on Aug. 7 armed with two .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can.
A shot was fired while they argued in the driveway with two of the home's occupants. Nieman and Davis carried the two rifles, court documents said.
Neighbors reported hearing three gunshots fired at the house, which was occupied by three adults and three children. There were no injuries.
Officers chased a white van leaving the scene until it crashed near 210 Front St. All five occupants fled on foot, and all but Davis were apprehended soon after the crash. Davis was arrested Oct. 15.
Inside the van, police located the two rifles, baseball bat and gas can, court documents said.
The fifth person believed to have been involved in the incident, Jennifer Crook, 36, of Sioux City, remains charged in Woodbury County with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with assault, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy and aggravated assault.