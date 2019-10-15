SIOUX CITY -- Two men were apprehended Tuesday after a law enforcement pursuit in southwestern Woodbury County, officials said.
The pursuit began at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday south of Sioux City on Interstate 29, according to a news release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. The suspect vehicle exited at Sloan, Iowa, and turned back to the north on gravel roads toward Salix, Iowa.
During the pursuit, a male passenger left the vehicle and ran. The driver, Donavon Pinkston, was later caught at Carroll Avenue and County Road K-45, according to the news release. The passenger, later identified as Michael Twiford, was at-large for a number of hours until it was determined he was hiding in a cornfield near Salix.
Deputies, troopers and officers from Woodbury County, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Sergeant Bluff Police Department converged on the cornfield, where they used K-9's, along with a Sheriff's Office drone, to locate and arrest Twiford, the release said.
Both men were wanted out of South Dakota on outstanding warrants, and both are on parole. In Woodbury County, Pinkston was charged with aggravated eluding, numerous traffic violations and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Twiford was charged with two counts of interference with official acts. Holds for South Dakota were placed on both men.