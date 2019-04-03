SIOUX CITY -- Two men who exchanged gunfire in a Sioux City neighborhood have been sentenced to federal prison.
Donald Smith Jr., 31, of Yankton, South Dakota, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 77 months in prison on one count of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.
Henry Booth Jr., 25, of Sioux City, was sentenced in January to 18 months in prison for possession of a firearm as a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the gunfight was sparked by a romantic quarrel. Smith approached a home in the 2600 block of Virginia Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2017, called out Booth and the two exchanged gunfire repeatedly. At least one bullet entered Booth's home, where a family, including young children, were sleeping.