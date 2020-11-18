Mental health exam ordered for Vermillion woman charged with killing child

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Vermillion woman accused of killing her 14-month-old son will undergo an evaluation to determine her mental health competency.

Circuit Judge Tami Bern on Tuesday granted a defense request for an expert evaluation of Maria Milda's mental competency. Clay County State's Attorney Alexis Tracy did not resist defense attorney Seth Klentz' motion.

A status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Milda, 26, is charged in Clay County Circuit Court with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Milda contacted police on Nov. 2 to report that her child was not breathing. Officers and emergency personnel went to her home in the 200 block of Luxembourg Street and found the child, who was dead.

Milda later admitted to investigators that she had decided to kill her child and intentionally did so, according to an affidavit filed in Clay County Circuit Court.