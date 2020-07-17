Merrill man charged with murder for May shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Merrill, Iowa, man already facing charges of domestic abuse has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of another man with a shotgun during a disturbance at their home.

In a complaint and affidavit filed Thursday in Plymouth County District Court, authorities say that Thomas Knapp told investigators responding to the shooting of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek that "I shot the son of a bitch."

Knapp, 81, was served with an arrest warrant at the Plymouth County Jail, where he is being held after previously pleading not guilty of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the May 11 disturbance at the home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.