You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Merrill man pleads not guilty to fatal shooting
View Comments

Merrill man pleads not guilty to fatal shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Merrill, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting another man with a shotgun.

Thomas Knapp mugshot

Knapp

Thomas Knapp, 82, entered his written plea Friday in Plymouth County District Court to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault. Willful injury is a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence. The other charges are misdemeanors.

Knapp is accused of shooting Kevin Juzek, 51, of Merrill, in the abdomen and chest during a domestic disturbance May 11 in a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.

According to court documents, authorities received a 911 call from a woman stating that Knapp, her husband, was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed the shotgun at her. All three people lived at the home, authorities have said.

Knapp's charges all pertain to actions toward his wife. Court documents say that Knapp struck his wife in the head and hand with the stick, breaking bones in her hand.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

More charges filed in Merrill homicide
Crime & Courts

More charges filed in Merrill homicide

The 81-year-old man is accused of striking his wife with a stick in the head during a domestic dispute and breaking bones in her hand. At some point, the man is suspected of shooting the victim in the abdomen and chest with a shotgun.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News