Merrill man pleads not guilty to murder

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Merrill, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance at their home.

Thomas Knapp, 82, entered his written plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and willful injury. A trial date has yet to be set.

Knapp is charged with shooting 51-year-old Kevin Juzek on May 11 at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.

According to court documents, authorities responded to a 911 call from Knapp's wife, who said that Knapp was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed a shotgun at her.

Upon their arrival, deputies found Juzek lying in the living room. Knapp is accused of firing a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, striking Juzek in the abdomen, then shooting him a second time in the chest.