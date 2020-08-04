Merrill man pleads not guilty to murder

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Merrill, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance at their home.
Thomas Knapp, 82, entered his written plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and willful injury. A trial date has yet to be set.
Knapp is charged with shooting 51-year-old Kevin Juzek on May 11 at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.
According to court documents, authorities responded to a 911 call from Knapp's wife, who said that Knapp was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed a shotgun at her.
Upon their arrival, deputies found Juzek lying in the living room. Knapp is accused of firing a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, striking Juzek in the abdomen, then shooting him a second time in the chest.
Knapp told investigators that "I shot the son of a bitch," court documents said.
Knapp has pleaded not guilty in a separate case of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.
A hearing is scheduled for next month to determine if the case should be suspended so Knapp may be examined to see if he is mentally competent to stand trial.
