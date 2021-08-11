Merrill man ruled incompetent to stand trial for murder

LE MARS, Iowa -- A judge has ruled a Merrill, Iowa, man is mentally incompetent to stand trial for the shooting death of another man.

Thomas Knapp has a mental disorder preventing him from appreciating the charges against him, understanding court proceedings and assisting in his defense, Senior Judge Duane Hoffmeyer ruled after a Tuesday hearing.

Hoffmeyer indefinitely suspended all court proceedings, including Knapp's Aug. 24 trial, pending his placement at the Iowa Department of Corrections Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for treatment to attempt to restore his competency.

Knapp, 83, has pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court of first-degree murder and willful injury. He is charged with shooting Kevin Juzek, 51, in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun during a May 11, 2020, disturbance at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.

Knapp's mental condition has been an issue since the case's beginning. A previous psychiatric examination found Knapp mentally incompetent to stand trial, but the evaluation report mentioned the possibility of having Knapp undergo an MRI or other brain scan.