Merrill man ruled incompetent to stand trial for murder

LE MARS, Iowa -- A judge has ruled a Merrill, Iowa, man is mentally incompetent to stand trial for the shooting death of another man.
Thomas Knapp has a mental disorder preventing him from appreciating the charges against him, understanding court proceedings and assisting in his defense, Senior Judge Duane Hoffmeyer ruled after a Tuesday hearing.
Hoffmeyer indefinitely suspended all court proceedings, including Knapp's Aug. 24 trial, pending his placement at the Iowa Department of Corrections Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for treatment to attempt to restore his competency.
Knapp, 83, has pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court of first-degree murder and willful injury. He is charged with shooting Kevin Juzek, 51, in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun during a May 11, 2020, disturbance at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.
Knapp's mental condition has been an issue since the case's beginning. A previous psychiatric examination found Knapp mentally incompetent to stand trial, but the evaluation report mentioned the possibility of having Knapp undergo an MRI or other brain scan.
The case has been further complicated by Knapp's hearing loss, which has made it hard for him to communicate with his attorney and follow along with court proceedings. Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, has said an audiologist said Knapp's hearing, even with hearing aids he's received while in custody, likely can't be improved further.
Hoffmeyer ordered Samuelson to forward the audiological exam to the Medical and Classification Center. He also ordered the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office to coordinate a CT or MRI study of Knapp's brain and forward it to doctors at the Oakdale facility.
Knapp has pleaded not guilty in a separate case of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse. He is charged with striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.
Hoffmeyer previously ruled that both cases would be tried at the same time.